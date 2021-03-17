BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.90% of Ennis worth $41,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ennis by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ennis by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBF opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

