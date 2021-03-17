BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.58% of Turning Point Brands worth $39,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 61.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $973.71 million, a PE ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

