BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,883,795 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,883,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.51% of JinkoSolar worth $41,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

JKS opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.09.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

