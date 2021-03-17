BlackRock Inc. Sells 284,166 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284,166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.72% of The Hackett Group worth $37,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCKT stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.54 million, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

