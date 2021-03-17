BlackRock Inc. Sells 31,701 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.60% of ZIX worth $37,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIXI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZIX by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZIX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ZIX by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 277,571 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIXI. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.