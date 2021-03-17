BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,906 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.79% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $36,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,151,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $174.52. The company has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

