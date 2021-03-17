BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFT remained flat at $$14.50 on Wednesday. 15,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,537. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

