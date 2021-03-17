Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 103.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.3%.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

