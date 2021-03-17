Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 672137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.