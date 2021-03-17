BLAST Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BLAST token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $27,713.85 and $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006188 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,673,903 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

