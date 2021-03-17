BLink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $475,820.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One BLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $475,820.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00631305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024866 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034033 BTC.

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,749,673 tokens. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

