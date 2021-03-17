Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.38. Approximately 4,032,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,954,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

