Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Cap Reaches $7.01 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $5,857.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.35 or 0.00640327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00069894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.