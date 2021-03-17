Blockpass Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00643993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00024953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.