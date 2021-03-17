Blockport (BPT) Price Hits $0.0386 on Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00638657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070558 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034019 BTC.

BPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

