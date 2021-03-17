BLOCKv 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $732,450.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $24.27 million and $732,450.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00053229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00645792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025378 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034412 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

