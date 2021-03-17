Blockzero Labs Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $14.02 million and $406,992.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00645721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,123,073 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

