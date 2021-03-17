Bloom Energy (BE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 86,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

