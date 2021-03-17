Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New $44.04 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,228 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,039,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $456,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.72. 7,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

