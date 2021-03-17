Bloom Tree Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270,944 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 2.3% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. 333,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,060,150. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

