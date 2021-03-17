Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.41

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 577125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

BCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Blucora alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $849.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $10,222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $7,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $4,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.