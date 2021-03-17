Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 11th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 400,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

