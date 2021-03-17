Blue Whale EXchange Market Cap Hits $3.62 Million (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $34,715.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 127.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00635021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,001,507 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

