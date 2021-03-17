Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,490 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.84% of Blueprint Medicines worth $52,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.