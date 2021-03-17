BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €57.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.87 ($63.37).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €51.19 ($60.22) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.64.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

