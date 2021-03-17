Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Boingo Wireless worth $41,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $630.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

