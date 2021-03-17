BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 63.4% Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.14 million and $213,486.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.13 or 0.99936997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00035232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9,278.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00084181 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,191 coins and its circulating supply is 911,403 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

