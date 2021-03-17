Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $699.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $0. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.