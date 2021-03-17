Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $36.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2,432.63. 9,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,207.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,008.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

