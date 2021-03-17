Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 15.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,188.11.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $36.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,432.63. 9,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,207.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,008.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

