Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,458.23

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,458.23 and last traded at $2,458.23, with a volume of 19167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,396.56.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,008.26. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Booking by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

