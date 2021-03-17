Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 6.2%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.47. Approximately 506,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 649,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.