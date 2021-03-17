Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 6.2%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.47. Approximately 506,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 649,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
