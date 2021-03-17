BoringDAO Price Reaches $487.68 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for $487.68 or 0.00877767 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $39.52 million and $10.09 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00457608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00147684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00082021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00580918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,044 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

