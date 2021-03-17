BOScoin (BOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,285.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One BOScoin token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 98.8% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1,285.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

