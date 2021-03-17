Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 7,603 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David A. Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00.

BSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,812. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 246.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

