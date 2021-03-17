Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

