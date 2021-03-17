botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $247.00 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a total market cap of $247.00 million and $38.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.00636392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034407 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

