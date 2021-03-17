Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bouygues SA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

