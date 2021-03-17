BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Short Interest Update

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 108,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOWX opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. BowX Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

