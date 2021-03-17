BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

BP opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

