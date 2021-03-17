Brainsway (BWAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWAY stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

