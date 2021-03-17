Brandywine Trust Co. Takes $1.68 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. CrowdStrike makes up 0.6% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.46. The stock had a trading volume of 185,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.44. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,522 shares of company stock valued at $147,794,770 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.