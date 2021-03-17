Brandywine Trust Co. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.6% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,746,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.44. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

