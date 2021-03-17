Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires 160,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vertiv worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 14,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

