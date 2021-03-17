Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $63,585,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,977. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

