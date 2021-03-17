Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,946,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,807,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $95,799,000.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 1,157,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

