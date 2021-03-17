Brant Point Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Assurant worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,041. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

