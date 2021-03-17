Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $11.12 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,245 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.3% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.93. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,527. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

