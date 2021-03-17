Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,587 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Saia worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Saia by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Saia by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIA stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.76. The company had a trading volume of 163,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,032. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.32. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

