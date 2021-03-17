Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 0.9% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Raymond James began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,699. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

